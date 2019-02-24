High court deciding fate of cross-shaped Maryland memorial

A cross, erected in memory of Fray Juan de Padilla, stands along US56 near Lyons, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. The cross was a gift to the State of Kansas by the Knights of Columbus in 1950. Father Padilla traveled with Coronado and died a martyr's death in 1542. The Supreme Court this week will hear a case challenging a nearly 100-year-old, cross-shaped Maryland war memorial. Orlin Wagner AP Photo