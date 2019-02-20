Tortoise feared extinct found on remote Galapagos island

This photo released by the Galapagos National Park, a Chelonoidis phantasticus tortoise rests at Galapagos National Park in Santa Cruz Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Park rangers and the Galapagos Conservancy found the tortoise, a species that was thought to have become extinct one hundred years ago. (Galapagos National Park via AP)