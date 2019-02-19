Landslide on Oahu covers highway, seriously injuring a woman

Rocks and debris from a landslide that hit a vehicle are shown on the Pali Highway in Honolulu, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. State transportation officials were assessing the unstable slope above the busy highway after the landslide sent three people to the hospital on Monday. The highway, which connects Honolulu and the east side of Oahu over a steep mountain range, was completely closed and portions will remain shut down all week after multiple landslides in the area. Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP Craig T. Kojima