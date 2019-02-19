Coaching site builds list of those banned from US Olympics

In this Feb. 11, 2019, photo provided by Bill Kerig, Great Coach Founder and CEO Bill Kerig works as a volunteer hockey coach for the Salt Lake City Lady Lightning U19 hockey team, in Salt Lake City. An advocacy group has published a first-of-its-kind comprehensive list of coaches banned from Olympic sports, creating a database of nearly 1,000 people no longer allowed to work in the U.S. Olympic system because of sex-abuse allegations, doping positives and other criminal activities involving minors. The website, designed by former pro moguls skier Bill Kerig, was originally started to help families find certified coaches who are best qualified to work with their kids. William Kerig via AP Blake Palmer