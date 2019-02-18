Napkin, genealogy site leads to arrest in 1993 murder case

This undated photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office shows Jerry Westrom. A businessman is charged with fatally stabbing a Minneapolis woman in 1993 after investigators ran DNA evidence from the murder scene through a genealogy website and obtained his DNA from a discarded napkin. Westrom is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Jeanne Ann “Jeanie” Childs. Westrom was released from jail after posting bail Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP