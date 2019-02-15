The Latest: Possible California storm-related death reported

Residents of Sycamore Court flooded by Armstrong Creek, who declined to give their names, paddle out of high water from their apartment in Guerneville, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Waves of heavy rain pounded California on Thursday, trapping people in floodwaters, washing away a mountain highway, triggering a mudslide that destroyed homes and forcing residents to flee communities scorched by wildfires last year. The Press Democrat via AP Kent Porter