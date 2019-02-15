Myanmar sentences 2 to death in killing of Suu Kyi aide

Kyi Lin, center, the gunman who shot a prominent Muslim lawyer who was a close adviser of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, is escorted by police at Yangon Northern District Court in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. The court found Kyi Lin guilty of premeditated murder and illegal weapons possession and sentenced to death for the Jan. 29, 2017 shooting of lawyer Ko Ni in broad daylight at Yangon airport. Thein Zaw AP Photo