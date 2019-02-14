Nation & World

Man accused of killing Milwaukee police officer due in court

The Associated Press

February 14, 2019 05:39 AM

Jordan P. Fricke appears in intake court and is charged in the murder of Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Milwaukee. A court commissioner found probable cause to hold Fricke for further proceedings. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 14.
A man accused of fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer who was serving a search warrant for drugs and weapons is due in court for a preliminary hearing.

Jordan Fricke is scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, a day after thousands of people honored slain Office Matthew Rittner during a funeral in nearby Oak Creek.

The 26-year-old Fricke is accused of shooting Rittner as the officer's police unit executed a warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex last week.

Fricke is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He has been jailed on $1 million bond.

