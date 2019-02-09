Thailand puzzles over political surprises from royals

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017, file photo, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn walks in a funeral procession of his father the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand. Late Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, King Vajiralongkorn issued a decree stating that no member of the royal family should be involved in politics, quashing a bid by his older sister to run for prime minister in next month's elections. Sakchai Lalit, File AP Photo