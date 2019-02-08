The Latest: Rapper calls blackface imitation ‘regrettable’

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2003 file photo, Kurtis Walker, known by his rap name Kurtis Blow, poses in the Harlem neighborhood in the Manhattan borough of New York. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued a statement Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, saying he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a rapper during a party as an undergraduate at the University of Virginia. In the statement, he said he and two friends dressed up to look like rappers they listened to, including Kurtis Blow. The revelation comes amid calls for Gov. Ralph Northam to resign after the emergence of a racist photo in his medical school yearbook. Jim Cooper, File AP Photo