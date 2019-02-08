Nation & World

The Latest: Rapper calls blackface imitation ‘regrettable’

The Associated Press

February 08, 2019 09:28 AM

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2003 file photo, Kurtis Walker, known by his rap name Kurtis Blow, poses in the Harlem neighborhood in the Manhattan borough of New York. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued a statement Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, saying he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a rapper during a party as an undergraduate at the University of Virginia. In the statement, he said he and two friends dressed up to look like rappers they listened to, including Kurtis Blow. The revelation comes amid calls for Gov. Ralph Northam to resign after the emergence of a racist photo in his medical school yearbook.
RICHMOND, Va.

The Latest on the fallout after two top Virginia Democrats admitted wearing blackface and another was accused of sexual assault (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

A hip-hop pioneer who was imitated by a Virginia politician in blackface says he hopes people will learn lessons from such "regrettable actions."

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said earlier this week that he wore brown makeup to a college party in 1980 because he wanted to look like rappers he listened to, specifically mentioning Kurtis Blow. Now Herring is struggling to shore up his political support amid calls for his resignation.

The rapper released a statement Friday on Instagram saying he hopes moments like this can help people understand the harm of blackface.

He writes: "It is my hope that these regrettable actions can be turned into teachable moments."

He doesn't mention Herring by name.

__

7:25 a.m.

Virginia's House Democrats have followed the state's Legislative Black Caucus in not calling for resignations of the lieutenant governor or attorney general after insisting that the governor must go.

The Democrats' statement says they take the issues and allegations facing Virginia's top three elected officials seriously and they'll be taking the pulse of their constituents over the weekend.

If Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring all resign, Republican House Speaker Kirk Cox would be in charge.

Northam and Herring are struggling to affirm their respect for African-Americans after acknowledging they wore blackface once decades ago. A woman says Fairfax's possible promotion compelled her to publicly accuse him of sexually assaulting her 15 years ago in an encounter Fairfax says was consensual.

