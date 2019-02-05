Afghan officials: Taliban kill 11 policemen, 10 others

Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, speaks during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. A two-day meeting in the Russian capital, which starts Tuesday Feb. 5, is seen as a step towards resolving Afghanistan's 17-year war, but no Kabul government officials are invited, and while Abdullah Abdullah welcomes the prospects of peace he said the Afghan government should be involved in any peace talks. Rahmat Gul AP Photo