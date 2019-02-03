Iran’s revolutionaries have mixed feelings, 40 years later

In this Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 photo, carpenter Mohammad Reza Tajik is interviewed by The Associated Press about Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution at his workshop, in northern Tehran, Iran. Forty years after he defected from the shah’s Imperial Guard to join the Islamic Revolution, Tajik, like many Iranians from that time, looks back wistfully at the youthful excitement they felt and the losses they suffered since then. Vahid Salemi AP Photo