AP PHOTOS: The varied faces of France’s yellow vest movement

In this Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 photo, Lara, 45, head of a french company, from Asnieres-sur-Seine, outside of Paris, poses for a portrait with a Marianne hat, symbol of the French Republic, during a demonstration by yellow vest protestors near the Invalides Army Museum in Paris. France’s yellow vest movement includes an array of people with various shades of anger and distinctive ways of expressing themselves. Kamil Zihnioglu AP Photo