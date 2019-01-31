Woman enslaved by Japan’s military mourned near protest site

Participants hold pictures of deceased Kim Bok-dong, one of former South Korean sex slaves who were forced to serve for the Japanese military in World War II, during a weekly rally near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Hundreds of South Koreans mourned the death of Kim during the rally demanded reparations from Tokyo over wartime atrocities. The banners read: "We will never forget the life of Kim Bok-dong." Lee Jin-man AP Photo