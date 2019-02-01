Khomeini launched a revolution from a sleepy French village

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, a view of the entrance gate to Rue de Chevreuse, close to the cottage which served as Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's operational and media headquarters during his four month stay in October 1978, in Neauphle-Le-Chateau, west of Paris. Sheltered in a cottage in a sleepy village outside Paris, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini piped out messages daily to hundreds of followers clamoring to glimpse their glowering idol with black turban, and amplified his pronouncements with recorded messages to Iranians at home, turning his humble abode into an international megaphone for the Islamic revolution. Francois Mori AP Photo