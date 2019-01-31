Leopard strays into residential area in India, injures 4

A leopard attacks a man after straying into a residential area in Jalandhar, India, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. A forest official says the leopard strayed into a residential district in India and injured at least four people before it was locked up in a room. Conservator Kuldip Kumar says the leopard attacked some forest guards Wednesday when they tried to capture it using a net and at least one resident who pelted rocks at it in Jullundur city in northern Punjab state. (AP Photo) AP