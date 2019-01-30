Peace with the Taliban? Trump warned of Afghan pullout risks

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2001 file photo, Suhail Shaheen, then Deputy ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, gives an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan. Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban said Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, that they are not seeking a monopoly on power in a future administration in Afghanistan but are looking for ways to co-exist with Afghan institutions. The comments were provided to The Associated Press in an audio message from Qatar. Tariq Aziz AP Photo