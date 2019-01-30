Papuans get independence petition to UN despite obstacles

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, a Papuan activist with his forehead painted with banned separatist flag the "Morning Star" marches with others during a rally commemorating the 57th anniversary of the failed efforts by Papuan tribal chiefs to declare independence from Dutch colonial rule, in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Activists in Indonesia’s mountainous jungle-clad Papua region risked imprisonment to collect 1.8 million signatures for a petition calling for self-determination but faced a dilemma: They were blocked from presenting it to the intended recipient, the United Nations. Trisnadi, File AP Photo