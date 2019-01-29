Amnesty for young asylum seekers strains Dutch coalition

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's four-party ruling coalition is struggling to reach agreement over whether to call a temporary halt to deportations of young asylum seekers.
The dispute pits Rutte's center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy against three junior coalition partners that want an end to deportations until a commission investigating the issue publishes its findings later this year.
The issue has parallels with the political wrangling in the United States over the status of so-called "dreamers."
The leaders of the four ruling parties are expected to meet Tuesday, a day after what they described as "constructive" discussions on the divisive issue.
If the disparate parties that make up Rutte's third ruling coalition can't reach agreement, the dispute could bring down the government.
