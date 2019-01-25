APNewsBreak: Sheriff: Man admitted 2 slayings; gun used in 4

The Latest on the killings of four people in Nevada over the past two weeks (all times local):
5:25 p.m.
A sheriff's report says a 19-year-old from El Salvador admitted killing a married couple in Reno and used a handgun that he said he stole earlier from their home do it.
The report filed with a judge Thursday in Carson City says the gun is believed to be the weapon also used to kill two women in their homes in Gardnerville.
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong released the declaration of probable cause Friday in response to a request from The Associated Press.
It says Wilber Martinez-Guzman admitted using a .22-caliber revolver stolen previously from the home of Gerald and Sharon David in Reno to kill them on Jan. 16.
The gun was recovered from a BMW in which authorities arrested Martinez-Guzman on Jan. 19 in Carson City.
10:40 a.m.
Authorities in Nevada say they'll reveal next week how they plan to prosecute a 19-year-old from El Salvador identified as the prime suspect in four recent killings.
Top prosecutors in Nevada's Washoe (WAH'-shoh) and Douglas counties have promised murder charges against Wilber Martinez-Guzman in the shooting deaths of a couple in Reno and two women in their homes south of Carson City — all within a one-week span.
A statement Friday from both county district attorneys said the announcement will be made Monday in Reno.
That's where Martinez-Guzman could be tried.
Martinez-Guzman is jailed in Carson City, where he was arrested last Saturday.
He was charged on Thursday with possessing weapons and selling jewelry belonging to some of the dead.
Martinez-Guzman also is accused of being in the U.S. illegally.
