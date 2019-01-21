Nation & World

Serena Williams ousts No. 1 Simona Halep at Australian Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer

January 21, 2019 03:18 AM

Aaron Favila AP Photo
MELBOURNE, Australia

Serena Williams faced her first real test at this year's Australian Open and emerged with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory over No. 1-ranked Simona Halep to reach the quarterfinals.

It was a back-and-forth match Monday night, filled with momentum swings and terrific play by both women.

Williams gained control for good after saving three break points in a monumental game to hold for 3-all in the third set. She then broke for a 4-3 lead and finally was on her way.

The 37-year-old American is trying to win an eighth singles championship at Melbourne Park and record-tying 24th Grand Slam trophy overall.

Williams next meets 2016 U.S. Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova.

Until facing Halep, Williams had dropped a total of only nine games through three matches in the tournament. Not only did Halep exceed that total, she also snapped Williams' 21-set Australian Open winning streak.

That dated to the start of Williams' run to the 2017 title, which she won while pregnant. She gave birth to a daughter in September 2017, then sat out last year's Australian Open.

