AP source: Jets hire former Dolphins coach Adam Gase

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase stand on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. Gase has been fired after three seasons as the Miami Dolphins coach, including a 7-9 finish this year. Gase confirmed his dismissal in a text message Monday, Dec. 31 to The Associated Press. Gary Landers, File AP Photo