Citizenship bill protest nearly shuts down India’s northeast

An Indian security person patrols during an eleven hour general strike called by All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and North East Students' Organization (NESO) in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. India’s populous northeast saw a near-total shutdown Tuesday with sporadic incidents of violence as federal Home Minister Rajnath Singh introduced a bill in the lower house of Parliament to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who may have fled to India in the wake of alleged persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Anupam Nath AP Photo