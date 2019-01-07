Senate GOP’s 1st bill on Israel boycotts divides Democrats

In this Jan. 3, 2019, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, as the 116th Congress begins. Senate Republicans’ first bill of the new Congress aims to insert the legislative branch into President Donald Trump’s Middle East policy — but also tries to drive a wedge between centrist and liberal Democrats over attitudes toward Israel. The bipartisan package backed by McConnell, had initially drawn widespread support ahead of Tuesday’s vote. Andrew Harnik AP Photo