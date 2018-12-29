Peru demolishes mausoleum holding dead Shining Path rebels

Peruvian authorities demolish a Shining Path mausoleum in a cemetery on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Peruvian authorities destroyed the mausoleum on Saturday where eight Shining Path prisoners were killed in a massacre that took place in a prison more than three decades ago. They relocated the remains to a cemetery in a neighborhood in the northern part of the capital.

