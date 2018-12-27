Frenchman trying to cross Atlantic in barrel capsule

In this photograph taken Saturday Dec. 22, 2018, Frenchman Jean-Jacques Savin, 71-year-old, stands on top of his 3-metre (10-foot) long, 2.1-metre (7-foot) wide resin-coated plywood capsule, which will use ocean currents alone to propel him across the sea. Savin set off from El Hierro in Spain's Canary Islands on Wednesday and is aiming to complete his 4,500-kilometre (2,800-mile) journey to the Caribbean in about three months. (Courtesy of Jean-Jacques Savin via AP) AP