AP top sports story of ’18: Nassar abuse, gymnastics turmoil

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, former gymnast Rachael Denhollander, left, is hugged by Kaylee Lorincz after giving her victim impact statement during the seventh day of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. More than 150 female athletes testified at Nassar's sentencing hearing in January 2018 for convictions on child-porn and sex-abuse charges. It marked a turning point in a crisis that has inflicted untold damage. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo