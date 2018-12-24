Land mines will be hidden killer in Yemen decades after war

In this undated photograph released Aug. 19, 2018 by the state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM) on behalf of the Saudi-funded Masam anti-mine operation, an unidentified de-miner uncovers a mine near Marib, Yemen. Land mines scattered by Yemen’s Houthi rebels will remain a threat even if the latest negotiations succeed in halting the civil war. While the Houthis’ firing of ballistic missiles deep into Saudi Arabia has drawn the most attention, their widespread use of mines within Yemen represents a risk for generations to come in the Arab world’s poorest country. Yemen is also littered with unexploded cluster munitions and bombs dropped by the Saudi-led coalition, including some made in the United States. (WAM via AP)