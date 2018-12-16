After fraud probe, new primary may replace GOP candidate

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, Mark Harris speaks to the media during a news conference in Matthews, N.C. Legislation quickly passed by North Carolina’s lawmakers would require new primaries in a still-undecided U.S. House race marred with ballot fraud allegations, potentially replacing the Republican nominee at the center of the disputed race. If the state elections board decides ballot irregularities or other problems cast the true outcome into doubt and force a redo, the legislation would require new primary elections in the 9th Congressional District race. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo