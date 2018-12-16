Sri Lanka president reinstates Wickremesinghe as premier

FIEL - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, ousted Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe listens during an interview with the Associated Press at his official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka's president has reappointed Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister, nearly two months after firing him and setting off weeks of political stalemate. Wickremesinghe's United National Party says on its official Twitter account that Wickremesinghe took oath before President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Eranga Jayawardena, File AP Photo