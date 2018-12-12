Palestinians offer new details of Israel’s botched Gaza raid

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 file photo, Palestinians inspect a vehicle that was destroyed in an Israeli raid that killed seven Hamas Palestinian militants, including a local Hamas commander, late Sunday, east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. An Israeli army officer was also killed in the incurison into Gaza. The fighting came just days after Israel and Hamas reached indirect deals, backed by Qatar and Egypt, to allow cash and fuel into Gaza. A month after a heavy round of Israel-Hamas fighting, the undercover Israeli operation that sparked the battle remains clouded in mystery Adel Hana, File AP Photo