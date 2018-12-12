Korean border troops verify removal of each other’s posts

A South Korean army soldier, center bottom, shakes hands with a North Korean army soldier before crossing the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) to inspect the dismantled North Korean guard post in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. South Korea and North Korea have removed some of their guard posts along the border as part of their military agreement last September. Ahn Young-joon, Pool AP Photo