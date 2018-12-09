Israeli military probes shooting of Palestinian in the back

File - In this Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 file photo, Palestinians pray by the body of Mohammed Habali 22, during his funeral in the Tulkarem refugee camp near the West Bank city of Tulkarem. The Israeli military says it has opened an investigation into the death of Habali after a video surfaced appearing to show him being shot in the back. The security-camera video shows Habali walking in an alleyway holding a stick when he is shot from behind and falls down on his face. Majdi Mohammed AP Photo