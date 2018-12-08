IS fights to hang on a year after defeat in Iraq

FILE - In this July 17, 2017 file photo, U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters use their video camera through a hole as they film a street controlled by Islamic State militants, on the front line on the western side of Raqqa, northeast Syria. A year after it was routed from Iraq following a three-year devastating war that left Iraqi cities in ruin, the Islamic State group is fighting to hang on to its last enclave in Syria, engaging in deadly battles with U.S.-backed forces in the country's east near the Iraqi border. Hussein Malla, File AP Photo