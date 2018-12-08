AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Top Takeaways: Prosecutors detail key pieces in Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Key pieces of the special counsel's Russia investigation appear to be falling into place.
In three court filings Friday, prosecutors for the first time connected President Donald Trump to a crime involving hush money payments to a porn actress. They revealed new details about outreach from Russia early in the Trump presidential campaign. And they vividly laid out how they say two central figures in the Trump orbit — Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort — were continually tripped up by lies.
Here are the key takeaways from the latest round of court documents from Robert Mueller's investigation:
EARLY RUSSIAN OUTREACH
US: Trump lawyer met Russian who offered 'political synergy'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, was in touch as far back as 2015 with a Russian who offered "political synergy" with the Trump election campaign and proposed a meeting between the candidate and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the federal special counsel said.
Court filings from prosecutors in New York and special counsel Robert Mueller's office Friday laid out previously undisclosed contacts between Trump associates and Russian intermediaries and suggested the Kremlin aimed early on to influence Trump and his campaign by playing to both his political aspirations and his personal business interests.
The filings, in cases involving Cohen and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort , capped a dramatic week of revelations in Mueller's probe into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. They bring the legal peril from multiple investigations closer than ever to Trump, tying him to an illegal hush money payment scheme and contradicting his claims that he had nothing to do with Russia.
They make clear how witnesses previously close to Trump — Cohen once declared he'd "take a bullet" for the president — have since provided damaging information about him in efforts to come clean to the government and in some cases get lighter prison sentences.
One defendant, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, provided so much information to prosecutors that Mueller this week said he shouldn't serve any prison time.
Prosecutors: Cohen's claims of reform 'self-serving'
NEW YORK (AP) — For weeks, Michael Cohen sought to portray himself as a man who'd found his "true north" after years of shady business dealings and pit-bull loyalty to President Donald Trump.
Prosecutors offered a vastly different assessment Friday of the president's former fixer, dismissing him as a duplicitous figure who badly misplayed his hand.
In an excoriating court filing ahead of Cohen's sentencing next week, they assailed him as a greedy opportunist who rode Trump's coattails to wealth and is now exaggerating his level of cooperation with investigators.
They said the "pattern of deception that permeated his professional life" was hidden from three dozen friends and relatives who wrote letters to the court hailing Cohen as "the true meaning of a 'mensch," a "consummate patriarch" and a selfless servant "whose manner and bearing is reminiscent of a more gracious era."
"After cheating the IRS for years, lying to banks and to Congress, and seeking to criminally influence the Presidential election, Cohen's decision to plead guilty - rather than seek a pardon for his manifold crimes - does not make him a hero," they wrote.
Virginia city hopes to heal after man's murder conviction
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A man who drove his car into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia was convicted Friday of first-degree murder, a verdict that local civil rights activists hope will help heal a community still scarred by the violence and the racial tensions it inflamed nationwide.
A state jury rejected defense arguments that James Alex Fields Jr. acted in self-defense during a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. Jurors also convicted Fields of eight other charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and hit and run.
Fields, 21, drove to Virginia from his home in Maumee, Ohio, to support the white nationalists. As a large group of counterprotesters marched through Charlottesville singing and laughing, he stopped his car, backed up, then sped into the crowd, according to testimony from witnesses and video surveillance shown to jurors.
Prosecutors told the jury that Fields was angry after witnessing violent clashes between the two sides earlier in the day. The violence prompted police to shut down the rally before it even officially began.
Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and civil rights activist, was killed, and nearly three dozen others were injured. The trial featured emotional testimony from survivors who described devastating injuries and long, complicated recoveries.
6 dead, dozens hurt in nightclub stampede on Italy's coast
ROME (AP) — A stampede at a rapper's concert in an overcrowded disco on Italy's central Adriatic coast killed five young teenagers and a woman who had accompanied her daughter to the event early Saturday, said police, who put the number of injured at 59.
Video taken outside the concert venue in the town of Corinaldo, near Ancona, and shown on state TV RaiNews24 showed scores of teenagers rushing outside from a disco door and surging toward a low railing or wall near the exit. The barrier then appeared to give way, and a cascade of teenagers tumbled over it, falling on top of each other.
The "giving way of two parapets due to the crush of the young people getting out" probably caused the tragedy, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told RAI.
The bodies of the trampled victims were all found near a low wall near a disco exit, Ancona Firefighters Cmdr. Dino Poggiali had earlier told Sky TG24 News. News reports said the wall was about 1 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 feet) high.
Overcrowding was also suspected.
Kelly may depart in expected White House shakeup
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is inching closer to his long-teased major White House shake-up, gearing up for the twin challenges of battling for re-election and dealing with the Democrats' investigations once they take control of the House.
The biggest piece of the shifting picture: Chief of Staff John Kelly's departure now appears certain.
Trump announced Friday he was picking a new U.S. attorney genera l and a new ambassador to the U.N. , and at the same time two senior aides departed the White House to beef up his 2020 campaign. But the largest changes were still to come. Kelly's replacement in the coming weeks is expected to have a ripple effect throughout the administration.
According to nearly a dozen current and former administration officials and outside confidants, Trump is nearly ready to replace Kelly and has even begun telling people to contact the man long viewed as his likely successor.
"Give Nick a call," Trump has instructed people, referring to Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Nick Ayers, according to one person familiar with the discussions.
IS fights to hang on a year after defeat in Iraq
BAGHDAD (AP) — A year after it was routed from Iraq in a devastating war that left entire neighborhoods and towns in ruins, the Islamic State group is fighting to hang on to its last enclave in eastern Syria, engaging in deadly battles with U.S.-backed forces.
Cornered in the desert near the Iraqi border with nowhere to run, the militants are putting up a fierce fight, inflicting hundreds of casualties among their opponents and releasing a stream of beheading videos reminiscent of the extremist group's terrifying propaganda at the height of its power.
The battle for Hajin has dragged on for three months, highlighting the difficulty of eradicating an extremist group determined to survive. In Iraq, there is rising concern that the group may stage a comeback. IS sleeper cells have recently launched deadly attacks against security forces and kidnapped and killed civilians, mostly in four northern and central provinces that were once part of the group's self-declared caliphate.
"There is still major danger for Iraq and Syria especially in areas close to the border when it comes to Daesh," a senior Iraqi intelligence official said, using an Arabic acronym to refer to the extremists. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to media about security matters.
He said IS lost most of the income it once made from oil and taxes imposed in areas it controlled. The group now relies on selling gold and other reserves that they had accumulated after declaring their caliphate in June 2014. He said the money is being used to buy weapons and finance attacks in Iraq and Syria.
Landmark environmental protections being rolled back
WASHINGTON (AP) — One after another, landmark U.S. protections for climate, air and land are in the crosshairs of the Trump administration as his agency leaders move past early fumbles and scandals to start delivering on a succession of promised environmental rollbacks.
On Thursday, the Interior Department proposed easing rules on oil and gas drilling for millions of acres of range in the West. And as soon as next week, the Environmental Protection Agency is expected to unveil its proposed rewrite of a major 2015 Obama rule that extended federal protections to thousands of waterways and wetlands.
Supporters and opponents expect the overhaul of the national water rule could go even further, also changing aspects of how the U.S. enforces the 1972 Clean Water Act, one of the country's foundation environmental measures. Environmental groups say the rewrite could lift federal protections for millions of miles of streams and wetlands in the lower 48 states.
The broad outline of the administration water rule to emerge so far points to "an unprecedented rollback of Clean Water Act protections," said Jan Goldman-Carter, senior director of wetlands and water resources at the National Wildlife Federation.
The pending water rule changes and other major rollbacks already announced give big wins to energy companies, farmers, builders and others who've fought for decades against environmental rules they see aimed at stalling or stopping projects until developers give up.
Protesters march through Paris amid fears of new violence
PARIS (AP) — Crowds of yellow-vested protesters angry at President Emmanuel Macron and France's high taxes tried to march on the presidential palace Saturday, surrounded by exceptional numbers of police bracing for outbreaks of violence after the worst rioting in Paris in decades.
Rows of helmeted, thickly protected riot police blocked the demonstrators' passage down the Champs-Elysees avenue toward the heart of presidential power. A ring of steel surrounded the Elysee Palace itself as police stationed trucks and reinforced steel barriers in streets throughout the entire neighborhood.
Prized Paris monuments and normally bustling shopping meccas locked down and tens of thousands of police took position around France. Macron's government warned that Saturday's "yellow vest" protests in Paris will be hijacked by "radicalized and rebellious" crowds and become the most dangerous yet after three weeks of demonstrations.
The Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum were among those that remained closed, fearing damage after rioting and looting last Saturday that saw 130 people injured.
Demonstrators waving French flags and wearing the movement's signature neon vests gathered before dawn Saturday near the Arc de Triomphe, which was damaged in last week's rioting. Others lined up for police searches and bag checks throughout central Paris.
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes a burning car during a fuel tax protest in Paris; George W. Bush following the coffin of his late father; and the launch of a new crew to the International Space Station from Kazakhstan.
This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 1-7, 2018.
See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com
