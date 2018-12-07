Mountain lion dies after surviving California wildfire

This May 22, 2018, photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows the mountain lion known as P-64, also known as the "Culvert Cat," during one of his many crossings of U.S. Highway 101 freeway in Agoura Hills, Calif. Authorities using data from his tracking collar found the remains of P-64 on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in an unburned area of the Simi Hills in Los Angeles County. Researchers say the big cat suffered burned paws but survived last month's Woolsey Fire that ravaged the area. He was last known to be alive on Nov. 26. (U.S. National Park Service via AP) U.S. National Park Service AP