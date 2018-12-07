To the barricades: why a nursery aide joins French protests

Mathilde Pouzet speaks during an interview with Associated Press in Villeneuve-La-Garenne, outside Paris, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Pouzet set out for Paris on Nov. 17 for her first protest with a grassroots movement that is now shaking France. She returned for the next two, braving tear gas and dodging violence. Three weeks later, she was blockading a fuel depot of gas giant Total, until dozens of police in riot gear cleared out her small group. Christophe Ena AP Photo