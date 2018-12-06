FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 file photo, Democratic candidate for state attorney general Josh Kaul, right, claims victory during a news conference at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin's attorney general-elect, Kaul, campaigned on promises to pull the state out of a lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act and to get tougher on polluters. Republicans pushing to hang on to power in Wisconsin and Michigan are trying to hamstring Democrats who are about to take over as attorneys general.
Nation & World

GOP tries to hamstring incoming Democratic attorneys general

By TODD RICHMOND and DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

December 06, 2018 10:23 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Republicans pushing to hang on to power in Wisconsin and Michigan aren't stopping at curbing the authority of incoming Democratic governors. They're also trying to hamstring Democrats who are about to take over as attorneys general.

The moves underscore how attorneys general have become powerful partisan weapons on both the state and national levels.

Republicans in both states say they need to reduce the powers of their Democratic attorneys general and strengthen their own authority to preserve GOP initiatives such as voter ID. They also want to prevent more litigation challenging President Donald Trump's policies.

Democrats see the effort as a wanton power grab that defies the will of voters who put their candidates in office.

