Congressman Ralph Abraham enters Louisiana governor’s race

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. administers the House oath of office to Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-La., during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. Abraham has jumped into the Louisiana governor’s race, becoming the second Republican to announce he’ll challenge Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards in the 2019 election. The congressman’s decision Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, comes a month after he won re-election to a third term in the U.S. House and days after U.S. Sen. John Kennedy declared that he wouldn’t run.

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. administers the House oath of office to Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-La., during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. Abraham has jumped into the Louisiana governor’s race, becoming the second Republican to announce he’ll challenge Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards in the 2019 election. The congressman’s decision Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, comes a month after he won re-election to a third term in the U.S. House and days after U.S. Sen. John Kennedy declared that he wouldn’t run. Zach Gibson FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. administers the House oath of office to Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-La., during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. Abraham has jumped into the Louisiana governor’s race, becoming the second Republican to announce he’ll challenge Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards in the 2019 election. The congressman’s decision Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, comes a month after he won re-election to a third term in the U.S. House and days after U.S. Sen. John Kennedy declared that he wouldn’t run. AP Photo