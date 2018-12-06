Philippines arrests US priest accused of abusing altar boys

In this Dec. 5, 2018, photo released by the Bureau of Immigration Public Information Office, American Roman Catholic priest Rev. Kenneth Bernard Hendricks poses for his mugshot at the Bureau of Immigration in Manila. Philippine immigration authorities say they have arrested Hendricks accused of sexually assaulting altar boys in a church in Naval town in the island province of Biliran, in a case one official described as "shocking and appalling." (Bureau of Immigration PIO via AP) AP