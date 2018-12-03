US envoy on Afghan peace in Pakistan for talks about Taliban

FILE - In this Saturday, July 21, 2018 file photo, Pakistani politician Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, arrives to address an election campaign rally in Islamabad, Pakistan. A Pakistani government spokesman says on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 President Donald Trump has reached out to Prime Minister Khan, sending him a letter seeking Islamabad’s cooperation in bringing the Taliban to negotiating table to end the 17-year war in neighboring Afghanistan. Anjum Naveed, File AP Photo