Royal Mail delivers: Postman, can you take this to heaven?

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013, Royal Mail vans lined up at London’s largest sorting office Mount Pleasant. A 7-year-old Scottish boy who sent a birthday card to his father in heaven has received a heart-warming reply, from a Royal Mail official, and the boy’s mother posted images of the letters on Facebook, which have been shared more than 260,000 times. Alastair Grant, FILE AP Photo