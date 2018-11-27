After Khashoggi, Saudi prince looks to rebuild image abroad

FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump shows a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. Salman’s first trip abroad since the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi will offer an early indication of whether he will face any repercussions. The prince is visiting close allies in the Middle East before attending the Group of 20 Summit in Argentina, where he will come face to face with Trump, who appears keen to preserve their friendship, as well as European leaders and Turkey’s president, who has stepped up pressure on the kingdom. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo