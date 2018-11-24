Boca Juniors players sick and injured after bus attack

Boca Juniors players were injured after their bus was attacked on the way to the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate on Saturday.
Boca chairman Daniel Angelici requested the second leg be suspended, but South American soccer body CONMEBOL said it would only delay kickoff for one hour.
TV footage showed at least three windows in Boca's bus being smashed by objects, including one that apparently was a pepper spray grenade, upon arrival at River Plate's Monumental de Nunez Stadium.
Police made arrests in the area, but it was not clear whether those were connected to the incidents.
Pictures showed players Carlos Tevez, Pablo Perez, Nahitan Nandes, Dario Benedetto, Mauro Zarate, Ramon Abila and Agustin Almendra among the injured.
"They threw pepper spray at us, all sorts of objects," striker Benedetto said.
Boca and River drew 2-2 in the first leg two weeks ago.
