Rain helps douse California fire but slows search crews

Eric Darling and his dog Wyatt are part of a search team from Orange County in Southern California who are among several teams conducting a second search of a mobile home park after the deadly Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The team is doing a second search because there are outstanding reports of missing people whose last known address was at the mobile home park. They look for clues that may indicate someone couldn’t get out, such as a car in the driveway or a wheelchair ramp. Kathleen Ronayne AP Photo