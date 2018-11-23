Congo’s top 2 opposition parties join in presidential bid

Felix Tshisekedi, right, of Congo’s Union for Democracy and Social Progress opposition party, is congratulated by Vital Kamerhe, left, of Congo’s Union for the Congolese Nation opposition party, after being endorsed Kamerhe at a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Congo’s two leading opposition parties announced Friday they are joining forces for a run at the presidency after withdrawing from a wider pact to support a single contender to take on President Joseph Kabila’s chosen candidate. Ben Curtis AP Photo