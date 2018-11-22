Finding safe Haven: Suicide prompts swimmer’s family journey

FILE- In this July 16, 2016, file photo Haven Shepherd prepares for her race at Schifferdecker Pool in Joplin, Mo. Haven Shepherd’s dad brought a pair of bombs to their small hut in Vietnam. He strapped one to himself and the other to Haven’s mom and placed Haven in between. She was 14 months old. The bombs killed the parents, but Haven survived. She lost both legs below the knees. The Joplin Globe via AP, File Roger Nomer