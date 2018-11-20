FILE - This Sept. 12, 2017, file booking photo provided by the Lebanon Police Department shows Travis Frink, of Warwick, R.I., charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 70-year-old mother, Pamela Ferriere, shot to death in the intensive care unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. Frink is is due in Grafton County Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, for a plea hearing. (Lebanon Police Department via AP, File)
FILE - This Sept. 12, 2017, file booking photo provided by the Lebanon Police Department shows Travis Frink, of Warwick, R.I., charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 70-year-old mother, Pamela Ferriere, shot to death in the intensive care unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. Frink is is due in Grafton County Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, for a plea hearing. (Lebanon Police Department via AP, File) AP
FILE - This Sept. 12, 2017, file booking photo provided by the Lebanon Police Department shows Travis Frink, of Warwick, R.I., charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 70-year-old mother, Pamela Ferriere, shot to death in the intensive care unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. Frink is is due in Grafton County Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, for a plea hearing. (Lebanon Police Department via AP, File) AP

Nation & World

Man enters insanity plea in killing of mother at hospital

The Associated Press

November 20, 2018 05:13 PM

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H.

A man accused of killing his mother last year in a New Hampshire hospital intensive care unit has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Fifty-year-old Travis Frink appeared in Grafton County Superior Court on Tuesday. A judge accepted his plea and committed him to the state prison's secure psychiatric unit for up to five years.

Frink initially pleaded not guilty to shooting 70-year-old Pamela Ferriere multiple times. Lawyers considering an insanity defense wrote in court documents Frink told police he was taken from the womb and subjected to a "sadistic scientific experiment."

Frink also told police he had not taken medication nor slept in a long time before the September 2017 shooting at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Frink has been hospitalized in the past and diagnosed with bipolar and schizoaffective disorder.

  Comments  