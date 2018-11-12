Issues galore, resources limited for typical US Olympic org

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2014 file photo women’s slalom gold medal winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States poses for photographers with the U.S. flag at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The organizations in charge of Olympic sports in the U.S. face complicated demands from everyone from elite athletes down to grassroots volunteers. They have limited resources and staffs that often can’t handle many challenges. It’s no wonder, then, that turnover is rampant in some of the highest-profile jobs. Gero Breloer, file AP Photo