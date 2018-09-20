Reckoning with loss of homes, livelihoods after Florence

Jose Perez-Santiago, left, and Rosemary Acevedo-Gonzalez, walk with their daughter Jordalis, 2, after retrieving her clothing upon returning to their home for the first time since it was flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Spring Lake, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. “I didn’t realize we would lose everything,” said Perez-Santiago. “We’ll just have to start from the bottom again.” David Goldman AP Photo